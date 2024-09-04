Tiger nuts and their benefits

Tiger Nuts

Tiger nuts, though not true nuts, are rich in fiber, healthy fats, and essential nutrients, benefiting digestive health, weight management, and heart health. Compared to walnuts, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, and almonds, known for their vitamin E and protein, tiger nuts offer superior fiber content and prebiotic benefits. While walnuts and almonds support heart health and weight management, tiger nuts also aid in blood sugar control and digestive health due to their high fiber and resistant starch content.

