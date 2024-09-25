TikTok to shut down music streaming platform in November

The decision allows TikTok to focus on its "Add To Music App" feature

Source: 3news

TikTok announced it will shut down its music streaming service, TikTok Music, on November 28, affecting five countries: Indonesia, Brazil, Australia, Singapore, and Mexico.

TikTok announced it will shut down its music streaming service, TikTok Music, on November 28, affecting five countries: Indonesia, Brazil, Australia, Singapore, and Mexico. The decision allows TikTok to focus on its "Add To Music App" feature, which lets users save music tracks to playlists on partner streaming services.





Read full article