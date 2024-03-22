Tiktok pays than acting - Jackline Mensah reveals

Jackline Mensah

TikTok sensation Jackline Mensah emphasized that the social media platform holds greater financial rewards compared to traditional acting roles.

Mensah, who has transitioned into acting, shared her insights during an interview with Afia Owusu on X-Zone aired on TVXYZ.



Despite her relatively limited experience in the film industry, Mensah confidently asserted that TikTok currently offers more lucrative opportunities than acting.



"TikTok pays more than acting, that’s what I can say for now because I haven’t worked with many production teams aside from YN Production," she said.

Mensah's claim is substantiated by her previous remarks during a 2022 interview, where she disclosed earning approximately US$3,000 weekly from the social media app. This sum, equivalent to GHC23,550.00 in Ghanaian cedis, underscores the substantial income potential facilitated by TikTok.



Her sentiments were echoed by fellow TikToker Ansantewaa, who participated in the interview, corroborating Mensah's assertions regarding the platform's financial viability.



Together, their testimonies shed light on the burgeoning economic opportunities presented by social media platforms like TikTok, reshaping traditional career trajectories and redefining notions of success in the digital age.