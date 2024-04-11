Tima Kumkum clarifies 'married people cheat' comment

Tima Kumkum

Renowned broadcaster Tima Kumkum has clarified a recent social media post that sparked controversy.

In the post, she raised questions about why married individuals cheat and why single people are drawn to married partners.



Tima faced criticism as some netizens believed she was alluding to a recent viral video involving media personality Serwaa Amihere.



In her statement, Tima expressed disappointment over the misunderstanding of her words.



She clarified that the post was related to an upcoming discussion on her Adom FM show, "Yenbo Nkommo," which addresses sensitive issues.

Tima emphasized that her comments were not aimed at Serwaa but were meant to tease the show's upcoming topic.



She reiterated her respect for Serwaa and stressed that she harbors no ill will towards her or anyone else.



Tima Kumkum highlighted the challenge of social media misinterpretations and urged her followers to understand her true intentions.



She reaffirmed her commitment to using her platform to discuss important topics and provide support to those in need, emphasizing her lack of malicious intent.