Timaya opens up about struggle with drug addiction

Timaya

Nigerian singer, Timaya, has shared his battle with drug addiction, shedding light on the harrowing ordeal he endured.

In a candid interview with Nigeria's The Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos, the 'Dem Mama' crooner disclosed how he was ensnared by drugs, attributing his initiation to a group of acquaintances within his household.



Timaya revealed, "I am not a saint. I have done drugs. Breaking off from drugs was hell; it was a tough fight."



The acclaimed artist lamented the toll drugs took on his finances and professional endeavors. He confessed, "I lost a lot of money and contracts to drugs."



Reflecting on his descent into addiction during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Timaya recounted the allure of drugs and its profound impact on his well-being. He recalled the initial encounter with "molly," a synthetic drug, which led him down a perilous path of dependence.



"I never had it all my life; I got introduced to drugs during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020," Timaya explained. "When I took it, I did not understand myself. I was so happy that I dashed all the money in my pocket."

The singer elucidated the destructive nature of substance abuse, emphasizing its ability to distort reality and supplant genuine happiness with artificial euphoria. Timaya admitted to consuming three pills of Molly daily, likening the habit to medication.



His addiction exacted a heavy toll, jeopardizing his professional relationships and livelihood. "I lost a lot of money; I got kicked out of my contracts, and people I was doing business with never wanted to deal with me," Timaya lamented.



Driven by a desire for redemption, Timaya channeled his tumultuous journey into his music, notably expressing his ordeal in the song 'Cold Outside.' The accompanying video served as a poignant reflection of his tumultuous battle with addiction.



"I almost died from that experience," Timaya solemnly declared, underscoring the gravity of his struggle and the resilience required to reclaim his life from the clutches of addiction.