Tom Cruise abseils off stadium roof in daring Olympic finale

Cruise concluded his appearance by taking the Olympic flag and leaving on a motorbike.

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

At the Paris 2024 closing ceremony, Tom Cruise made a dramatic entrance by abseiling from the Stade de France roof while H.E.R. performed.

He then appeared in a pre-recorded film traveling from Paris to Los Angeles, marking the handover for the 2028 Olympics.

The event featured performances by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, and Snoop Dogg, with a memorable finale by French band Phoenix.

