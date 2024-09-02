Tommy Annan-Forson 'singlehandedly' made me who I am – Jon Germain

Jon Germain

Source: Classfmonline

Jon Germain credits Tommy Annan-Forson for his career breakthrough, recounting how Annan-Forson's support led him from working in a library to hosting popular shows and eventually gaining prominence on Metro TV.

