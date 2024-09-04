Top 1o Safest Countries in the World

Map

The Global Peace Index (GPI) ranks countries based on safety, considering factors like violent conflicts, political instability, and military expenditure. In 2023, Iceland, Denmark, and Ireland topped the list as the safest countries, while the United States ranked 131st, reflecting a decline in its safety over recent years. The report indicates a global decrease in peace over the past 15 years, with ongoing conflicts and political tensions contributing to deteriorating scores. Europe, particularly the Nordic region, is the safest continent, with low crime rates and high social welfare. Safe countries often have strong criminal justice systems and high standards of living.

