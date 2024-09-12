Top 6 Traffic Prone Areas In Accra You Must Avoid

Accra, Ghana's bustling capital, is known for its vibrant energy and economic activity. However, with this liveliness comes significant traffic congestion, particularly in certain areas. Understanding which parts of the city are most prone to traffic jams and why it's essential to avoid them can save you valuable time and reduce stress.

1. Accra Central. Traffic on this road from the Novotel Hotel can be crazy, especially on Saturdays. If you intend to go shop, go early and come early.



2. Circle -Achimota-Dome. This stretch whether morning or evening is just choked. Avoid it if you can.



3. Madina-Legon-shie shie- Zone Junction. Due to the market center at Mdaina, this stretch is usually busy, especially on Mondays and Wednesdays.



4. Airport Junction. As a trotro user, this is one of the roads that can frustrate you after a busy day at work. From the horns of cars to the numerous sellers on the street, sorry but it is going to be a long drive home.

5. Lapaz-N1-Dzwulor. Lapaz N1 is just not for people who don't have patience. From people crossing anyhow. Driving through this area can just be hell.



6. Tema Motorway. On Monday mornings the traffic on the motorway is just annoying. It doesn't move.



