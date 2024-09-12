Lifestyle

Top 6 Traffic Prone Areas In Accra You Must Avoid

Accra Traffic Traffic Prone Areas

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra, Ghana's bustling capital, is known for its vibrant energy and economic activity. However, with this liveliness comes significant traffic congestion, particularly in certain areas. Understanding which parts of the city are most prone to traffic jams and why it's essential to avoid them can save you valuable time and reduce stress.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live