Her sudden death has prompted widespread tributes from the ballet community and beyond.

Source: BBC

Ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, known for her groundbreaking achievements and performance with Beyoncé, has died at 29.

A former war orphan from Sierra Leone, DePrince overcame adversity to become a prominent dancer and humanitarian.

