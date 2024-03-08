Try to write meaningful songs - Kojo Kinn advises musicians

Kojo Kinn

Ghanaian musician and entertainment analyst Kingsley Ofori Appiah, popularly known as Kojo Kinn, has stressed the importance of creating songs with clear and meaningful messages for listeners to easily connect with.

During his appearance on Graphic Showbiz’s X Dialogue Series, Kojo Kinn highlighted the necessity of crafting lyrics that resonate directly with audiences, rather than leaving them to decipher ambiguous meanings.



He remarked, “When we are writing songs, let us make sure there is clarity. Our listeners shouldn’t be struggling to make meaning out of it. It should easily come out for them.”

Kojo Kinn urged fellow musicians to expand their songwriting horizons by composing music that addresses a variety of emotions and experiences. He emphasized the need for artists to diversify their catalogues to offer listeners a well-rounded selection of songs to suit different moods and occasions.



He further elaborated, “Open your catalogue and write songs that can fit into every emotion so that we won’t be one-sided. People consume songs differently. When people want to inspire or motivate themselves, they know what kind of song to play. Give them options to explore. If I am sipping some wine and want to party, you don’t expect me to listen to a funeral.”