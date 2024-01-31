Tumi Ebow Ansa claims original composition of Osibisa's ‘Welcome Home’

Tumi Ebow Ansa

Tumi Ebow Ansa, a seasoned Ghanaian musician and actor, has stirred controversy by asserting his authorship of the renowned track ‘Welcome Home’. This popular song is famously performed by the Ghanaian-British Afro-rock ensemble, the Osibisa band.

In an exclusive interview with Mutombo the Poet on the ‘If More, Let’s Divide’ podcast, Tumi disclosed that the Osibisa band failed to acknowledge him as the original composer of not only ‘Welcome Home’ but also other notable tracks like ‘Woyaya’, ‘Oranges’, and ‘The Dawn’.



Speaking on his collaboration with the Osibisa band, Tumi expressed mixed sentiments, stating, “You know, Osibisa is an area that I really don’t feel comfortable. Because I was in an experience that I had never seen before.”



Recounting his initial encounter with the band, Tumi highlighted the unexpected journey to Tunisia, where his compositions were hastily rehearsed for auditions.



Prior to his involvement with Osibisa, Tumi had established his own band, the Afro Deity, underscoring his pre-existing musical prowess. He lamented being unaware of the band's intentions to appropriate his work, stating, “I didn’t know they had this ulterior mind to credit themselves with my music. But I was not able to tell.”

Expressing his dismay over the lack of recognition, Tumi emphasized the financial and emotional toll of having his compositions attributed to another entity.



“But to be asked about them, that hurts…hurts so much. How can you take somebody’s music and credit it to yourself, make so money with it and you don’t give a damn?” he said.



Tumi Ebow Ansa’s revelations cast a shadow over the legacy of the Osibisa band, prompting reflections on artistic integrity and recognition within the music industry.