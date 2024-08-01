Entertainment

Tupac’s family eyes legal action against Diddy over claim he ordered $1M hit on the rapper

Image 2024 08 01 002021047 1068x634.png Tupac Shakur and Sean 'Diddy'

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: Yahoo new

Tupac Shakur's family is considering legal action against Sean “Diddy” Combs following revived claims of his involvement in Tupac's 1996 murder.

The allegations surfaced again after Keefe D, the last suspect in Tupac's case, was arrested and claimed Diddy offered a $1 million bounty for the rapper's assassination.

Although Diddy is not currently a suspect, Tupac's family has hired lawyers and investigators to probe these claims and potentially gather evidence for a lawsuit.

Concurrently, Diddy faces multiple sexual assault lawsuits, with a grand jury preparing to hear evidence related to these claims.

