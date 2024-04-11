Twellium industries and Majority radio promote peace through sallah games in Tamale

The radio presenters secured victory with a close score of 5-4

In anticipation of the 2024 elections, Majority Radio and Twellium Industries collaborated to organize a peace-promoting event on Sallah day in Tamale, centered around a friendly football match.

The event, held at a local sports ground in Kulikuli, brought together political party communicators and radio presenters from various stations, showcasing unity amidst the diverse media and political landscape. Notably, communicators from all political parties joined forces on one team, while radio presenters formed an opposing team.



Following an intense battle on the field, the radio presenters secured victory with a close score of 5-4. Beyond the competition, the match symbolized the spirit of collaboration and unity essential for promoting peace within the community.



Twellium Industries emphasized that the initiative transcended sports, serving as a powerful message of peace and solidarity. They highlighted the importance of leveraging such platforms to bridge divides and foster harmony.

Attendees lauded the event, underscoring the significance of promoting peace during the electoral season. The positive feedback highlighted the pivotal role of media and corporate entities in advancing societal cohesion and understanding.



Both Majority Radio and Twellium Industries reiterated their commitment to organizing similar initiatives, emphasizing continuous dialogue and engagement as crucial components in sustaining peace.



As the nation prepares for the upcoming elections, events like these serve as a beacon of hope, showcasing that unity and collaboration are fundamental for a peaceful and prosperous future.