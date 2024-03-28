Twi can take you anywhere in Ghana - George Quaye

George Quaye

Renowned Ghanaian actor, media personality, entertainer, and communications professional, George Quaye, has underscored the significance of the Twi language in navigating Ghana's diverse linguistic landscape.

According to Quaye, regardless of one's location within Ghana, familiarity with Twi ensures seamless identification and communication.



Highlighting Twi's ubiquity, Quaye emphasized its prevalence across Ghana, transcending cultural boundaries.



He asserted that speaking Twi facilitates clear and effective communication, minimizing the risk of misunderstandings.



Quaye clarified his stance during an appearance on Hitz FM, affirming that his intention was not to diminish other languages but to recognize Twi's widespread usage in Ghanaian society.

In his firm declaration, Quaye stated, "Twi is undeniably prevalent; it serves as a unifying language, indispensable for effective communication across diverse communities."



