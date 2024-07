The film benefits from the "Twister" franchise's brand recognition.

Source: Apnews

The sequel "Twisters" had a blockbuster opening, earning $80.5 million in North America, surpassing expectations by $30 million.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film benefits from the "Twister" franchise's brand recognition.

With a strong soundtrack and mixed but positive reviews, it shows significant box office appeal.



