Two Ghanaian rappers set to lock horn in rap battle on Today's TV Sunday special show

Kojo Fyneboy and Danito

Ghanaian rap sensations Kojo Fyneboy and Danito are gearing up to ignite the stage with their lyrical prowess on Today's TV Sunday special show. Hosted by the charismatic Kojo Pooley come Sunday February 4, 2024.

Initiated by the renowned music promoter Mixtic Romras, the rap battle will serve as a platform for both artists to showcase their unique styles and lyrical dexterity. With their reputations on the line, Kojo Fyneboy and Danito are primed to deliver a performance that will captivate audiences nationwide.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike are buzzing with excitement as they await the clash of these titans. The stakes are high, and anticipation is building as the countdown to the showdown begins.