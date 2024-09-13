Entertainment

Tyla responds to online backlash after asking Halle Bailey and Lil Nas X to hold her MTV VMA

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: People

At the 2024 MTV VMAs, Tyla faced backlash for asking Halle Bailey and Lil Nas X to hold her award momentarily, citing its weight.

At the 2024 MTV VMAs, Tyla faced backlash for asking Halle Bailey and Lil Nas X to hold her award momentarily, citing its weight. The South African singer clarified on social media that the request was misinterpreted, asserting that she wasn't asking Bailey for help and celebrating her win for Best Afrobeat.



