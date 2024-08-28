Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Tyrone Marhguy secures full scholarship to study Computer Engineering at an American university

The Shs Boy.png Tyrone Marhguy secures full scholarship to study Computer Engineering

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Tyrone Marhguy, the Rastafarian student who faced challenges enrolling at Achimota School due to his dreadlocks, has secured a full $1.4 million scholarship to study Computer Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania.

Reflecting on his journey, Tyrone celebrated his triumph over adversity, which included a significant legal battle for his right to wear his hair as a symbol of his faith.

He expressed gratitude to his family, supporters, and mentors for their crucial roles in his success. Tyrone looks forward to this new opportunity and aims to continue advocating for equality and making a positive impact.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com