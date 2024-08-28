Tyrone Marhguy secures full scholarship to study Computer Engineering at an American university

Tyrone Marhguy secures full scholarship to study Computer Engineering

Tyrone Marhguy, the Rastafarian student who faced challenges enrolling at Achimota School due to his dreadlocks, has secured a full $1.4 million scholarship to study Computer Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania.

Reflecting on his journey, Tyrone celebrated his triumph over adversity, which included a significant legal battle for his right to wear his hair as a symbol of his faith.

He expressed gratitude to his family, supporters, and mentors for their crucial roles in his success. Tyrone looks forward to this new opportunity and aims to continue advocating for equality and making a positive impact.



