Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

UBA’s REDTV premieres ‘13 Kinds of Women’ live on YouTube on Sept. 19

Image 694 636x424.png The 13-episode Ghanaian series, directed by award-winning filmmaker Eddie Seddoh

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

UBA’s REDTV, the lifestyle entertainment channel powered by the bank has premiered its much-anticipated series ‘13 Kinds of Women.’

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live