UCC to confer Doctorate on Asantehene at ‘Fetu Afahye’

OtumfuoooScreenshot 2024 09 03 070229.png The festival will culminate with a grand durbar, highlife festival, and thanksgiving

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: inquirernewsroom.com

Cape Coast is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Fetu Festival this week with a variety of events.

Highlights include a homecoming carnival, choral contest, and drama night on September 1 and 3.

September 4 is dedicated to youth and kids, while September 5 features a Royal Dinner and the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II by the University of Cape Coast.

The festival will culminate with a grand durbar, highlife festival, and thanksgiving service on September 7.

The festivities also include traditional rites and an Orange Friday carnival.

