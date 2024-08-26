US rapper Macklemore cancels Dubai gig over alleged UAE role in Sudan war

Macklemore

Source: Voanews

Rapper Macklemore has canceled his October show in Dubai, citing the UAE's alleged support for the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the ongoing Sudan conflict.

Rapper Macklemore has canceled his October show in Dubai, citing the UAE's alleged support for the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the ongoing Sudan conflict. Despite UAE's denial of the charges, Macklemore chose to stand in solidarity with Sudanese people, citing humanitarian concerns and advocating for the RSF to be cut off from arms and funding.





Read full article