Understanding Emotional Dumping and Healthy Venting

Emotional Dumping.png What is emotional dumping?

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: .onlinecounsellingservice.co.uk

Emotional Dumping is the act of sharing intense emotions without considering the listener’s emotional state, often leading to exhaustion and resentment. Unlike healthy venting, it lacks boundaries and can create a one-sided dynamic. People who emotionally dump may have learned this behavior from caregivers who struggled with emotional regulation. Empaths are especially affected, as they absorb others' emotions. To avoid this, it's important to ask if someone is in a space to listen before sharing. Healthy communication involves mutual exchanges and respecting boundaries. Therapy can help in learning healthier ways to express emotions

