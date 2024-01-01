Uniland Festival organizers accuse Shatta Wale of Breach of Contract, threaten lawsuit

Shatta Wale was billed to perform at the event

Organizers of Uniland Festival Limited have released a statement addressing the controversies surrounding the no-show by dancehall act, Shatta Wale, which left attendees disappointed and event organizers scrambling to address the fallout.

It will be recalled that Shatta Wale had been booked and promoted to perform at the Uniland Festival, which was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on December 29 and 30.



However, a statement from the organisers later indicated that the self-acclaimed Dancehall king could not perform due to non-payment of performance fees by the organizers.



In a turn of events, Rich Focus, the event organizer of the Uniland Festival, accused Shatta Wale and his management of assaulting him and forcing him to apologize over a payment dispute.



He said he paid Shatta Wale GH¢50,000 in cash as stipulated by the contract, but was coerced to pay the remainder of the money a few hours to the show.



He said he was kidnapped, beaten, and made to record a video denying any wrongdoing.

In an official statement dated January 1, 2024, Uniland Festival Limited expressed profound regret over the breach of contract by Shatta Wale, who was scheduled to be the festival's headline performer.



According to them, the artist's failure to fulfil his performance obligations led to a significant setback for the festival, and consequently, a let-down for attendees eagerly anticipating his appearance.



The statement revealed that the unexpected turn of events wasn't confined to the artist's no-show but extended to an incident involving Shatta Wale and the Shatta Movement Empire.



Allegedly, one of Uniland's team members was forcefully and unlawfully detained by Shatta Wale's camp.



The management was purportedly coerced into issuing a public apology to Shatta Wale in exchange for the release of their team member.

Uniland Festival Limited asserted that its legal team is actively addressing this matter with the utmost diligence.



The festival organizers are expected to provide a comprehensive update on the situation in due course as they navigate the legal complexities resulting from the incident.



"An incident involving Shatta Wale and the Shatta Movement Empire led to the forceful and unlawful detainment of one of our team members. They compelled management to issue an apology to Shatta Wale in order to secure our team member's release. Our legal team is vigorously addressing this issue with the utmost diligence, and a comprehensive update will be provided in due course," the statement read.



The statement emphasized Uniland's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, expressing disappointment at the artist's failure to uphold the values that the festival stands for.



To Uniland Festival's patrons, the management extended sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused by the unforeseen circumstances.

The organizers assured attendees that their satisfaction remains the primary concern, and efforts are underway to ensure that future Uniland experiences surpass all expectations.



Read the full statement below







FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE pic.twitter.com/1JQIUDhd88 — Unilandfest (@Unilandfest_) January 1, 2024



ID/AE

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.