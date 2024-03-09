Use Ghana month to promote highlife music - MUSIGA President urges

President of the Musician Union of Ghana, Bessa Simons

Mr. Bessa Simons, President of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), is calling upon industry stakeholders to champion Highlife music during the celebration of Ghana Month this March.

Simons emphasized that Highlife music uniquely represents the Ghanaian identity, yet regrettably, its promotion has dwindled in recent times.



Addressing reporters at the press launch of Ghana Month held at the Accra Tourist Information Centre on March 4, Simons highlighted MUSIGA's commitment to annually spotlight Highlife music during Ghana Month.



“Ghana is synonymous with Highlife, and it's time to amplify this cultural gem, especially during this dedicated month. We must elevate our Highlife music,” he asserted.



Among the planned activities for the month, Simons outlined the "Play Ghana Music" initiative, urging all radio stations nationwide to exclusively feature Ghanaian music. He expressed delight in witnessing young artists like Black Sherif embrace Highlife, which he believes augurs well for the genre's promotion.

Detailing the event lineup, Simons revealed plans for a concert showcasing emerging talents on Saturday, March 27, featuring established acts such as Okyeame Kwame, Trigmatic, Abena Ruthy, and Tagoe Sisters.



The month's agenda also includes health screenings, an African music business dialogue, an Accra tour of prominent tourist sites, culminating in the "Musicians Time With God" concert on March 31 at the Christian Service Centre, House of Testimony, East Legon.



Simons underscored MUSIGA's intent to elevate the profile of Ghana Month, suggesting that similar initiatives be adopted for other causes. He emphasized the necessity of promoting Ghana's rich Highlife heritage nationwide.



Simons appealed to media houses to throw their weight behind the initiative by providing platforms for promotion, ensuring the success of Ghana Month's mission to celebrate and uplift Highlife music.