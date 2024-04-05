Use appropriate channels for grievances - Charterhouse urges musicians

Robert Klah, PRO of Charterhouse

Charterhouse, organizers of the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), are facing backlash from industry stakeholders post the nominee announcement.

Critics like Sista Afia, Amerado, and sound engineer Buddy RoRo have expressed dissatisfaction with the selection process, citing oversights and errors.



RoRo took to social media, highlighting a lack of due diligence in compiling the nominees' list, joined by others questioning transparency and fairness.



Sista Afia voiced feeling sidelined despite her contributions, while Amerado laments exclusion from the Most Popular Song category for his hit "Kwaku Ananse."



Charterhouse responded, urging aggrieved musicians to seek redress through proper channels rather than social media.

Robert Klah, Head of Public Events, emphasized the need to channel concerns through designated processes for board consideration.



He noted the one-week window for addressing omissions or errors, promising board review of valid concerns raised.



Klah addressed misunderstandings about the nomination process, dispelling speculations of favoritism and encouraging stakeholders to understand the process.



He highlighted the diverse selection criteria across categories, urging familiarity to avoid misinterpretations.