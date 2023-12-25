Use your small brain! – Mr Eazi slams Nigerian for questioning his reasons to host ‘Detty Rave’ in Ghana

Mr. Eazi is a popular musician cum businessman

A netizen has queried Mr. Eazi’s intentions to stage a concert in Accra at a time when some Ghanaians are advocating for the limitation of foreign music.

This comes after the musician shared excerpts of the ongoing works at the proposed venue for his upcoming’ Detty Rave’ concert scheduled for December 27, 2023.



Detty Rave is Mr. Eazi’s annual concert that has been cemented in Accra, Ghana since 2017.



However, a dissatisfied netizen has quizzed why the Nigerian singer intends to stage a concert in Ghana, where people are calling for the ‘ban’ on foreign songs at the moment.



“Accra wen want ban 9ja music na im u dey go do show,” the netizen quizzed.



In response, Mr. Eazi angrily lashed out at the social media user, asking if he had any basis for his arguments.

Describing the netizen as ignorant and clueless, Mr. Eazi asked if he had sighted any legislation to that effect, or heard the president made any pronouncement about that.



“Olodo so you see am for presidential declaration abi the law pass for parliament?! Next time use your brain small!” Mr. Eazi responded.



Nigerians boycott Black Sherif, other Ghanaian musicians



A section of Nigerians have reportedly boycotted Black Sherif, who enjoys significant popularity in Nigeria and possesses a substantial fan base even more than some of their local artistes.



This comes after a video in which some musicians were captured calling for the prioritization of Ghanaian music this festive season went viral.

Black Sherif, in particular, has since been singled out and subjected to intense backlashes from Nigerians.







Background



A group of Ghanaian artistes, including Samini, Reggie Rockstone, Smallgod, DJ Mensah, and Black Sherif, have been vocal about promoting 100% Ghanaian music this December.



Their advocacy aims to highlight the richness and diversity of the local music scene during the festive season.

Notably, there has been no mention of banning foreign music, specifically Nigerian tracks as perceived.













EB/BB