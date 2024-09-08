Menu ›
VIDEO: ‘It Is Wrong For Public Figures To Solicit For Funds On Social Media’ – Nana Yaw Asare Criticizes
Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: ZionFelix
Gospel musician Nana Yaw Asare criticized public figures for seeking financial aid on social media.
On UTV’s 'United Showbiz', he stated that celebrities should avoid public pleas for money and manage their finances better.
He supports private requests but believes public begging undermines dignity and faith.
