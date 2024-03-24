VIDEO: Stonebwoy thrills fans at African Games closing ceremony

Stonebwoy performing at closing ceremony of the 13th African Games

Stonebwoy captivated fans on Saturday, March 23, 2024, during the closing ceremony of the 13th African Games.

The dancehall artiste delivered an exhilarating performance, treating attendees to a series of his chart-topping hits at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



Stonebwoy ignited the atmosphere with his hit song, 'Into the Future', setting the stage for an electrifying show. He also brought Nigerian artiste Odumodu Blvck on stage to perform a new song he is yet to release.



Other performers at the event included Wiyaala and Stanley Enow.

Watch Stonebwoy's full performance below:



