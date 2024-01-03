Veesa Millinery GH wins African Fashion Accessories of the Year at Women's Choice Awards Africa 2023

Enyonam Gotah, founder of Veesa Millinery GH

Source: Shadrack Abbey

For any young woman seeking inspiration to carve out a unique path in the coming years, the story of Enyonam Gotah is a must-read.

In a parallel narrative to Afua Asantewaa, who is trailblazing a new journey in the realm of sing-a-thons, Enyonam Gotah has etched her success story by transitioning from banking to hat-making in Ghana.



Amid the upheaval of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Enyonam Gotah, a rising star in the banking industry, faced a defining moment that altered the course of her career just before widespread lockdowns.



Confronted with uncertainty, Enyonam didn't succumb to the challenges; instead, she birthed Veesabridals & Millinery services as the mother company. She created Veesamillinerygh as the brand name for hats, fascinators, bouquets, and beaded accessories, while Veesa bridals makeover is the brand name for makeup.



Despite facing skepticism from critics questioning her departure from the traditional banking sector, she persevered. As an entrepreneur, Enyonam weathered the storms of criticism to emerge as a skilled milliner, crafting bespoke creations that adorned the heads of celebrities, children, young ladies, and elderly women at various events, including weddings and parties.

Her unyielding tenacity and creative prowess earned her recognition, culminating in Veesa millinery Gh winning the prestigious title of African Fashion Accessories of the Year 2023 at the recent Women's Choice Awards Africa.



Enyonam's journey serves as a living testament to resilience and determination, showcasing that unwavering commitment can transform dreams into tangible success.



Her triumph stands as a beacon of inspiration for young women aspiring to bring their unique dreams to fruition in the ever-evolving landscape of possibilities.