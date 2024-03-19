Veteran Nigerian actor Amaechi Muonagor grapples with kidney issues

Amaechi Mounagor

Veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor's health has sparked grave concerns following a recent video circulating online.

Speculations surrounding Muonagor's battle with kidney problems have been circulating for months, and the latest video appears to confirm the severity of his condition.



In the video, Muonagor, struggling to communicate, lays in his sickbed, his words barely audible, leaving viewers distressed.



Renowned for his roles in various Nollywood productions, Muonagor, despite his efforts, finds it challenging to convey messages, resorting to an almost inaudible voice.



Urgently appealing to Nigerians for financial assistance for a kidney transplant in India, Muonagor's distress is evident in his physical appearance, including facial bloating and a visible plaster on his chest.



The distressing footage has prompted an emotional response from concerned fans and netizens, who express deep sympathy for the ailing actor.