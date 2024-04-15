Vida Boateng challenges Ola's critique of Funny Face

Vida Adutwumwaa

Entertainment pundit Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng has disagreed with Ola Michael's criticism of Funny Face's recent interview, asserting that the comedian's acceptance of responsibility and genuine remorse should be praised, not condemned.

Vida emphasized that despite Funny Face's past mistakes, his appeal for brand partnerships should be seen as a positive stride towards redemption, showcasing his willingness to contribute and support his family during challenging times.



Following Funny Face's release on bail for a car accident involving five pedestrians, he appealed to top brands in an interview with Kofi TV, expressing interest in brand collaborations. Despite setbacks, Funny Face expressed confidence in his ability to deliver, citing his significant social media following and influence.



However, filmmaker and entertainment critic Ola Michael, on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, criticized Funny Face's interview, suggesting the comedian was acting and questioned his suitability for brand endorsements.



Responding on the same platform on April 13, 2024, Vida rebutted Ola's assertions, stating that Funny Face's admission of fault for the first time warranted forgiveness and defending his appeal to brands.

Vida criticized Ola's insensitivity, stating, "It's true Funny Face has made mistakes and apologized, but he has now accepted responsibility. We focus on his intoxication and overlook the possibility of other factors in the accident."



Vida continued, "He seeks brand collaborations not for charity but to utilize his influence. We should commend his readiness to work and redeem his image amidst adversity."



