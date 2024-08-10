Entertainment

Entertainment
0

Video: Ayra Starr hangs out with Rihanna at Barbados festival

Ayra Starr And Rihanna Barbados 696x696.jpeg Starr and Rihanna wore embellished bodysuits with feathery headpieces

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr was seen hanging out with music icon Rihanna at the Crop Over festival in Barbados.

The festival, which celebrates the end of the sugar cane harvest, is known for its vibrant Kadooment Day procession featuring Barbadian cuisine, music, art, and culture.

In a recent video, Starr and Rihanna wore embellished bodysuits with feathery headpieces and oversized wings, sharing a warm hug and enjoying the festivities together.



Source: 3news