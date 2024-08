Ayra Starr and Rihanna

Source: vanguardngr

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr was seen at Barbados' Crop Over festival with Rihanna.

Both wore elaborate bodysuits and headpieces, enjoying the festivities together.



Rihanna, who previously met Starr at a Fenty X Puma event, expressed interest in collaborating with her.

The festival celebrates Barbadian culture with music, arts, and food.



