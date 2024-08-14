Entertainment

Video: Mahama’s son jams to Olivetheboy’s songs at NDC Youth Manifesto launch

IMG 20240814 083714 Sharad Mahama and Olivetheboy

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

A viral video shows Sharaf Mahama, son of former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, performing energetically with singer OliveTheBoy at a concert.

A viral video shows Sharaf Mahama, son of former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, performing energetically with singer OliveTheBoy at a concert. His lively dance and chorus participation in OliveTheBoy's track “Asylum” received mixed reactions, with praise for his performance but criticism for potentially influencing voters.



Source: Tigpost