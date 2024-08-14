Video: Mahama’s son jams to Olivetheboy’s songs at NDC Youth Manifesto launch

Sharad Mahama and Olivetheboy

Source: Tigpost

A viral video shows Sharaf Mahama, son of former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, performing energetically with singer OliveTheBoy at a concert. His lively dance and chorus participation in OliveTheBoy's track “Asylum” received mixed reactions, with praise for his performance but criticism for potentially influencing voters.





