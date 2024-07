Shatta Wale

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker Sir Choppenson accuses Shatta Wale of non-payment for 13 music videos, including 'Killa Ji Mi'.

Despite promises of $15,000, only $5,000 was paid, with delays and excuses.



Choppenson claims contributions to Shatta Wale's success, expressing frustration over unpaid fees despite ongoing pleas.

Shatta Wale has yet to publicly respond.



