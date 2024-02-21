Video of Sarkodie's studio session with Safo Newman sparks collaboration rumours

Sarkodie with Safo Newman in a studio

Safo Newman, the viral sensation known for his hit track 'Akokoa,' has taken social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by storm since Wednesday morning, February 21st.

The surge in attention comes after a studio session where the emerging singer is seen with renowned Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, hinting at a potential collaboration.



Ghanaians on X have been sharing their diverse opinions on the footage of the studio session, showcasing the excitement surrounding the collaboration between the Safo and Sarkodie



Safo Newman gained widespread recognition after the release of his track 'Akokoa,' which quickly went viral across mainstream and social media platforms.



The emerging young singer has been interviewed by major media outlets, solidifying his status as a rising star in the Ghanaian music scene.



The studio session with Sarkodie is particularly significant, as it marks the first encounter between Safo Newman and the celebrated rapper since his rise to fame.

Last month, Sarkodie publicly praised the emerging singer on X, expressing admiration for his undeniable talent. "All Boxes ticked! Now that’s real talent … I felt you a 1000 percent," Sarkodie posted on X, showcasing his support for Safo Newman's prowess.



Watch the video below:



