Vivian Jill donates GH¢10,000 to support Kyekyeku's movie premiere

Vivian Jill meets Kyekyeku

Ghanaian comic actor, Bismark Ofori, known as Kyekyeku, was moved to tears when actress Vivian Jill donated GH¢10,000 towards the premiere of his latest movie, "1957".

Overwhelmed by the unexpected generosity, tears streamed down Kyekyeku’s face as he expressed his gratitude for Jill's support.



Vivian Jill emphasised the importance of communal support in aiding Kyekyeku to achieve success with his cinematic endeavor. She urged the public to rally behind him, stressing that love and support are vital for progress in life.



In a video shared on social media, Jill stated, “I implore everyone to rally behind our brother, Kyekyeku, as he has invested significantly in this project. Love and support are essential ingredients for progress in life. Therefore, let us all join hands to support him. I will personally be present at the premiere on March 6th to show my support.”



Expressing his deep appreciation for Jill's benevolence, Kyekyeku said, “I am truly thankful and may God bless you abundantly for this kind gesture.”

Watch the video below:



