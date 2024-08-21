Vote for Bawumia to continue despite hardships under Akufo-Addo – Highlife Musician

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Source: Mynewsgh

Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah claims that hardships abroad are worse than those in Ghana under President Akufo-Addo.

