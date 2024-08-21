Vote for Bawumia to continue despite hardships under Akufo-Addo – Highlife Musician

Menu ›
Entertainment
Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah claims that hardships abroad are worse than those in Ghana under President Akufo-Addo.
Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah claims that hardships abroad are worse than those in Ghana under President Akufo-Addo. He argues that despite global crises and rising costs, such as a significant increase in rice prices in the U.S., Dr. Bawumia should continue in office due to these global challenges.
Source: Mynewsgh