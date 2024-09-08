Entertainment

Watch as Nana Ama McBrown showers Maame Dokono with GHC100 notes at 80th birthday bash

MaamedokonoScreenshot 2024 09 08 065415.png The event saw many dignitaries and entertainment stars in attendance

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: www.zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown garnered attention with her heartfelt tribute to veteran actress Grace Omaboe, also known as Maame Dokono, during her 80th birthday celebration.

Held at a luxurious venue in East Legon, Accra, the event saw many dignitaries and entertainment stars in attendance.

McBrown, who hosts ‘Onua Showtime’ on Onua TV, praised Maame Dokono as an idol and trailblazer, showering her with GHC100 notes in a gesture of deep respect.

The celebration also featured a reunion of veteran actors like David Dontoh and Fred Amugi, honoring Maame Dokono's significant contributions to Ghanaian entertainment and culture.

Source: www.zionfelix.net