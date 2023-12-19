Watch how veteran actor Emeka Ike recounted how he lost everything because of ex-wife

Veteran actor Emeka Ike

Nollywood star Emeka Ike is currently trending on the internet after disclosing the details of his tumultuous divorce with Suzanne Emma, the mother of his children.

During an interview with Rubbin Minds, Emeka described how he lost his possessions and his children's custody due to a fabricated claim of domestic abuse from his former spouse.



Emeka Ike disclosed that upon his return from a professional trip overseas, his residence had been transferred and his million-dollar school had been shut down.



He stated that he had spoken to his wife after hearing about the rumors of him abusing her, but she had rejected it without realizing that she was the one who had spread the false information.



Emeka stated that the turmoil in his marriage caused him to experience depression, which made him feel ashamed and forced him to retreat from the public eye.



He said: “It is difficult to clarify things online cause the same people that bully you on the internet are still there and would make you feel otherwise when you speak up. If you aren’t prepared to handle it you will be crushed.



"My secondary school, Saint Nicholas Collage on CMD Road, Magodo was shut down, over N480million investment was shut down and all I heard was “constant battery”. I was even asking my wife at that time if I beat her and she said since I am a star, people are manipulating things.

TWI NEWS



"I felt I was gullible until I realized she was actually the one behind it. Some ladies are too desperate for a marriage lately and she actually told me that she was not the marriage type, but I didn’t understand it. But the young men need to know that there are plenty of ladies who aren’t the marriage type.



"I was told to go home, my school was shut down, and my marriage was shut down. I came back from America to nothing, my house had been moved. Everything I got as Emeka Ike was gone”.



Some expressed sympathy for him, while others called him out on his lies and exposed the things he had done.



