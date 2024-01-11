Entertainment

3

Watch scenes from Tamale after Chef Faila ended her 10-day cook-a-thon bid

FotoJet 2024 01 10T133743 Scenes from Chef Faila's kitchen and the streets of Tamale

Thu, 11 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, the Ghanaian woman hoping to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon – cook-a-thon – ended her bid today, Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Chef Faila, as she has become widely known, ended her bid after 227 hours and 2 seconds of cooking, from Monday, January 1, 2024, to Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Chef Faila, who is the first Ghanaian to attempt the feat and has become the pride of the nation, rightly ended her bid with the National Anthem of Ghana, God Bless Our Home Land, Ghana.

Videos of the closing of Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale are now dominating social media.

One of the videos showed the chef saluting personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces, who have been supportive of her, as they played the national anthem.

After the anthem, she was embraced by her husband, Lieutenant Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, a personnel of the 69 Airborne Force of the Ghana Armed Forces.

She then came out of her kitchen to embrace the soldiers and some of her supporters as she was shedding tears of joy.

The chef was not the only person in tears, as many of the Ghanaians who have been supporting her since day one could be seen crying as others sang and danced.

The street leading to the hotel was filled 1000s of people, who came to celebrate Chef Faila's success.

Watch the video below:







\







