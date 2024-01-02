Watch the interesting moment when Nana Aba Anamoah and Akrobeto read the news on TV

Akrobeto and Nana Aba Anamoah

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto and media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah had an interesting moment when both individuals were reading the news on TV.

This occurred on January 1, 2024, when United Television (UTV) organized the ‘Day With The Stars’ event in which celebrities in the country are allowed to perform various roles for the station.



In the course of the news, Akrobeto was reading a story about the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, apologizing to her constituents which was a major talking point in 2023.



Akrobeto’s reading was saddled with pronunciation mistakes which prompted his co-newscaster, Nana Aba Anamoah to draw his attention to the setbacks and correct him.



The way and manner both personalities were conducting themselves and reading the news got lots of people reacting comically.



This comes in consideration of the backgrounds of both individuals as Nana Aba Anamoah is more inclined to English while the Akrobeto is proficient in the local language.

