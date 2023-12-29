Watch the moments when Afua Asantewaa's husband presented her with a bouquet of flowers

Afua Asantewaa

Kofi Aduonum, the husband of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, decided to be a romantic husband and gifted her with a bouquet as she gradually gets to the end of her sing-a-thon which started at dawn on the 24th of December 2023.

Afua’s husband has been at the Akwaaba Village where the event is going on for six straight days and even though he is not the one taking part in the sing-a-thon, he has been supporting his wife all this while..



Earlier, he mentioned in an interview with 3 News that he was confident that his wife would hit the 120-hour target because she is very resilient and determined when she sets her mind to achieve something.



Just some moments after Afua Asantewaa Aduonum crossed the 117-hour mark, Kofi Aduonum brought in the bouquet that had all the people gathered cheering them on.

See the video below:



