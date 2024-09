Wayoosi

Source: Mynewsgh

Kumawood actor Wayosi reflected on his experience working with the late Suzzy Williams on the movie "Dada Boat."

He praised her as an outstanding actress with a kind heart, noting her charisma and respect.



Wayoosi expressed pride in sharing the set with her and valued the memorable career moment.

Suzzy Williams tragically died in a car crash on September 8, 2005.



