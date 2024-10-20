We Hold Prophet Salifu Responsible for What Happened and We’ll Ensure Justice Prevails – Grieving Family Member of Justine and Maame Speaks at Vigil

The family blames the Prophet and his wife for allowing their underage son to drive

Source: Gh Celebrities

A family member of two 12-year-old girls killed in an accident involving Elrad Amoako, son of Prophet Salifu Amoako, vowed justice.

They pledge to pursue legal accountability for the tragedy.



