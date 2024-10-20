Menu ›
We Hold Prophet Salifu Responsible for What Happened and We’ll Ensure Justice Prevails – Grieving Family Member of Justine and Maame Speaks at Vigil
Sun, 20 Oct 2024 Source: Gh Celebrities
A family member of two 12-year-old girls killed in an accident involving Elrad Amoako, son of Prophet Salifu Amoako, vowed justice.
The family blames the Prophet and his wife for allowing their underage son to drive.
They pledge to pursue legal accountability for the tragedy.
