We have to protect Intellectual Property rights of content creators – Cheddar

Nana Kwame Bediako

Source: 3news

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, leader of the New Force Movement, advocates for protecting and empowering Ghanaian content creators. He plans to establish a world-class studio in Ghana and improve Intellectual Property (IP) rights and royalty collection to support the creative sector, as part of his '12 pillars of economic freedom.'





