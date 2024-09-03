Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

We have to protect Intellectual Property rights of content creators – Cheddar

WhatsApp Image 2024 09 01 At 20.jpeg Nana Kwame Bediako

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, leader of the New Force Movement, advocates for protecting and empowering Ghanaian content creators.

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, leader of the New Force Movement, advocates for protecting and empowering Ghanaian content creators. He plans to establish a world-class studio in Ghana and improve Intellectual Property (IP) rights and royalty collection to support the creative sector, as part of his '12 pillars of economic freedom.'



Read full article

Source: 3news