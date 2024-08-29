Entertainment

We’re underdeveloped because we sleep more and work less – Mr Beautiful

IMG 20240829 075246 Mr. Beautiful

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Clement Bonney, also known as Mr Beautiful, criticized Ghana's work ethic in a recent interview, stating that the country is underdeveloped due to excessive sleep and insufficient work hours.

Clement Bonney, also known as Mr Beautiful, criticized Ghana's work ethic in a recent interview, stating that the country is underdeveloped due to excessive sleep and insufficient work hours. He compared Ghana's work habits unfavorably to those abroad, where work dominates and systems drive efficiency.



