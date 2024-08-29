We’re underdeveloped because we sleep more and work less – Mr Beautiful

Mr. Beautiful

Source: Mynewsgh

Clement Bonney, also known as Mr Beautiful, criticized Ghana's work ethic in a recent interview, stating that the country is underdeveloped due to excessive sleep and insufficient work hours. He compared Ghana's work habits unfavorably to those abroad, where work dominates and systems drive efficiency.





