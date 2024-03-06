Wendy Shay donates GHC10K to KK Kabobo

Wendy Shay presenting the money to KK Kabobo

Wendy Shay has shown solidarity with iconic musician KK Kabobo, who is currently undergoing medical treatment for liver disease, by extending a helping hand.

In a heartfelt video shared across her social media platforms, Wendy Shay disclosed her recent visit to KK Kabobo at the University of Ghana Medical Hospital, where she witnessed his positive response to treatment.



In a generous gesture of support, Wendy Shay contributed GH₵10,000 towards KK Kabobo’s medical expenses, urging others to join in the effort to assist the ailing musician.



Wendy Shay underscored the significance of coming together to support KK Kabobo during his challenging period.



Additionally, she provided pertinent details for those willing to offer their assistance, encouraging them to send their donations and stand in solidarity with KK Kabobo during his time of need.