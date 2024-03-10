Wendy Shay laments lack of support for veteran musicians

Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay, a Ghanaian singer, has expressed her sorrow over the lack of support and recognition for veteran musicians in the country.

In her statement, Shay lamented the absence of structured mechanisms within Ghana’s music industry to honor and reward musicians who have significantly contributed to its growth and development.



Speaking in response to inquiries about her recent visit to the ailing K.K. Kabobo, who is currently battling liver disease, Shay emphasized that the industry's failure to provide adequate support leaves many veteran musicians struggling.



"If K.K. Kabobo had access to the benefits and opportunities available to today's musicians, his situation might have been different," Shay remarked during an interview on TV3’s New Day on March 8.



Shay expressed empathy for Kabobo's plight and stressed the urgency of addressing the systemic issues within the music industry.

K.K. Kabobo, a revered Ghanaian Highlife musician renowned for songs like ‘Onyame Ahu Wo’ and ‘Nyatse Nyatse Girl,’ is currently receiving treatment for his liver ailment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.



Despite Kabobo's influential musical legacy, his family has appealed for financial assistance to cover his medical expenses. Notable figures like Second Lady Samira Bawumia and former President John Mahama have extended their support to alleviate his burden.



